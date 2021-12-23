Zacks Investment Research Lowers Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

