Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $240.96 on Monday. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $165.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.89. The company has a market capitalization of $873.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $586,056.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $766,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $9,002,991. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Winmark by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Winmark by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

