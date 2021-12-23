TD Securities Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$11.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Shares of DXT opened at C$8.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.72 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$555.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

