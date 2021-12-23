AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.04 on Monday. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

