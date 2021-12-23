Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Up 8%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) shares were up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 602,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

Draganfly Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

