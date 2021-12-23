Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Trading Up 12.5%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) shares were up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

About Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.