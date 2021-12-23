Brokers Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HP. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% during the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

