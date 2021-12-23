H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.63 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$1.93 and a 12 month high of C$3.70.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.