Valqua (OTC:NPNVF) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valqua (OTC:NPNVF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Valqua alerts:

About Valqua

Valqua Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber and fluorocarbon resin. It operates through the following segments: Seal Products, Functional Resin and Others. The Seal Products segment produces seal products for plant equipment, elastomer, and automobile parts. The Functional Resin segment offers plastic products centering on fluorine resin products.

Receive News & Ratings for Valqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.