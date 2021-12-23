ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ABB by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in ABB by 26.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 2.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.