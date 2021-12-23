Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

