Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Financial Comparison

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Guardforce AI and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Plains All American Pipeline 0.19% 11.68% 3.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guardforce AI and Plains All American Pipeline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.54 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Plains All American Pipeline $23.29 billion 0.28 -$2.59 billion ($0.12) -75.50

Guardforce AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plains All American Pipeline.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Guardforce AI and Plains All American Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Plains All American Pipeline 1 4 8 0 2.54

Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus price target of $12.44, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. The Facilities segment offers storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; LPG fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment involves in sale of gathered and bulk-purchased crude oil NGL volumes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

