Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLPNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.