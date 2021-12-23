Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.03) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.08) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.64) to GBX 2,089 ($27.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,628 ($21.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,672.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,527.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

