Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $219.05 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

