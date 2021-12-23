Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE DX opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 173,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

