Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded by Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NVO opened at $109.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

