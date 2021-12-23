Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Scilla Grimble Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,888.23).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 169.75 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.12. Taylor Wimpey plc has a twelve month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.83).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202.63 ($2.68).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

