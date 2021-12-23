Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Susannah Nicklin Acquires 768 Shares

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) insider Susannah Nicklin bought 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.56 ($1,948.16).

EGL stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.01. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 209 ($2.76).

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.