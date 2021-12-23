William Blair Weighs in on ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ExlService in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

ExlService stock opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,871 shares of company stock worth $8,497,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

