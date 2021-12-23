Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €13.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €13.70 ($15.39) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.08) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.42 ($16.20).

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €12.79 ($14.37) on Tuesday. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($12.63) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($16.43). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -31.50.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

