Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given New C$3.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.35 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of BCM opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.57. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.41.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bear Creek Mining news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,327,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,633,310.85.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

