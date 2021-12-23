Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €159.49 ($179.20).

DB1 stock opened at €144.05 ($161.85) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($146.18) and a 52 week high of €152.65 ($171.52). The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

