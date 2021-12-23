ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.51) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($58.73).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,312 ($30.55) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.20). The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,462.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,487.72.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($130,615.04). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,772.36). Insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 in the last three months.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

