Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APSG)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,385% compared to the typical daily volume of 505 call options.

Shares of APSG stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APSG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the second quarter worth $978,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 36.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the second quarter worth $18,493,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the second quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

