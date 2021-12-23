FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $550.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as high as $478.89 and last traded at $477.43, with a volume of 339584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.83.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.40.
In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
