BlackRock Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 18,333 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 534% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,893 put options.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK opened at $911.54 on Thursday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $925.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

