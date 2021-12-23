Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

