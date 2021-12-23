Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

DBOEY stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

