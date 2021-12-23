Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. Disco has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.20.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Disco (DSCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.