Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,371.50.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

