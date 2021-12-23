William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $12.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

