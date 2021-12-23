Raymond James Comments on Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.90 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

