Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 115,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £147,200 ($194,477.47).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($142,555.16).

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.76) on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

