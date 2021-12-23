DA Davidson Weighs in on Argo Blockchain Plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a report released on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

ARBK opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.