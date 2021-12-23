Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £6,796.16 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.17), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($8,978.94).

David Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of Virgin Money UK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.18), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($41,687.08).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 175.10 ($2.31) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 125.95 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.58. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 185 ($2.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.49) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.04).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

