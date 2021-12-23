Christopher Jones Purchases 9,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($48,632.58).
LON:HSP opened at GBX 391 ($5.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £126.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 431.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 461.05. Hargreaves Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 242 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 580 ($7.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.
About Hargreaves Services
