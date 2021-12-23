Christopher Jones Purchases 9,000 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($48,632.58).

LON:HSP opened at GBX 391 ($5.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £126.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 431.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 461.05. Hargreaves Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 242 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 580 ($7.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

