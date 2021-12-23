FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

FISV stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

