Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Veritas Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$135.35 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$94.90 and a 52 week high of C$141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.10.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.