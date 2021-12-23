Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.62.
CP opened at C$92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$85.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.62.
In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
