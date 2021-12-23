Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.62.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at C$92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$85.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.