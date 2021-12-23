Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATDRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from 630.00 to 598.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.13.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

