FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted by KeyCorp

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,004 shares of company stock worth $3,677,643 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

