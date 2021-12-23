GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.08.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL stock opened at C$48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$35.28 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.95%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.