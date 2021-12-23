$30.71 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $30.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.40 million and the highest is $31.02 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $129.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

BWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

