Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 250 by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.16) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.44 ($3.23).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 185.84 ($2.46) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.70.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($148,039.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

