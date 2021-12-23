Comparing Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tejon Ranch and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 12.92 -$740,000.00 $0.08 231.78 Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 4.46 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 3.59% 0.42% 0.35% Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate Resort and Residential Development segment operations include land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenues from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations consist of game management revenues and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is hea

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.