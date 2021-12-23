Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.26.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$45.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$23.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

