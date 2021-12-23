Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post sales of $10.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $58.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.77 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%.

SRNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

