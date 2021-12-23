Corsair Partnering Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 28th (NYSE:CORSU)

Corsair Partnering’s (NYSE:CORSU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 28th. Corsair Partnering had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NYSE:CORSU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

