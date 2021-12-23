Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.94. 3,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Specifically, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,480 shares of company stock valued at $796,194. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

